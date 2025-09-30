Remains of missing 21-year-old Ventura County woman found in riverbed

The Brief Human skeletal remains found in the Ventura Riverbed have been identified as those of Zyanya Valora, who had been missing since June 2024. The remains were discovered by a local conservancy group on September 24, 2025. Her cause of death is currently unknown and under investigation by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.



What we know:

On September 24, a local conservancy group was clearing invasive plants in the Ventura Riverbed, just south of the Baldwin Road Bridge, when they found what appeared to be human skeletal remains.

Deputies from the Ojai Patrol Station, Ojai Station Detectives, and Major Crimes Bureau responded to the scene.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the remains were human, but due to their condition, an immediate identification was not possible.

Two days later on September 26, the medical examiner's office confirmed the identity of the remains as Zyanya Valora.

Valora was last seen by relatives the evening of June 24, 2024, at her family’s home in Mira Monte, an unincorporated community in Ojai, according to the sheriff’s office. She was 21 when she disappeared. Her family suspected it was an abduction.

What's next:

The medical examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of death. No obvious signs of trauma were found.