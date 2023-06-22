Remains found in San Bernardino County confirmed to be 4-year-old reported missing in 1991

Riverside County authorities have confirmed remains found in Menifee in 1991 are that of missing 4-year-old Derrick Burton.

In a statement, authorities said DNA confirms the identity of Derrick Burton, who was reported missing by his mother in Meniffee on Oct. 27, 1991.

Burton's DNA was a 100% match to his mother's, Patricia Clark, official said.

A cause of death has not been released at this time.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Edward Hernandez, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail, Cold Case Team, at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.