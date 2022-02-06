Redondo Beach trying to stop eviction of long time boat dwellers at local marina

Residents living on boats at King Harbor Marina in Redondo Beach are facing eviction.

"We are trying to do what we can." Redondo Beach Councilmember Todd Lowenstein is trying to reassure the large group of people gathered at a special meeting at King Harbor Marina, where dozens of retirees, many of them veterans, have been paying to live on their boats, for years.



Last November, they reached out to FOX 11 when Majestic KHM LLC took over the lease for the marina and began issuing eviction notices. The city stepped in, getting the boat residents a reprieve, but many are saying it’s just a matter of time. The city has been in talks with the man behind Majestic, a retired physician from the area, Dr. Allen Ginsburg- who has yet to return our calls and messages. But Councilmember Lowenstein is concerned at what seems to be continuing efforts to force the full time boat dwellers out.



Boat residents are now getting mandatory fees for pumping boat toilets, some residents are being forced to pay even if they don’t have toilets. They use and pay extra for the marina bathrooms and showers. When Geoff Rendell, who has lived on his boat for years, went to the marina office to ask about the new fee, he says that instead of getting answers he actually received an eviction notice the next day.

At the meeting, there were also quite a few people who have boats at King Harbor but don’t live in them. Many told us that fees have gone up and at the same time security has been reduced. "We want the liveaboards to stay" we heard again, and again. It seems that the people who live here keep an eye on the other vessels, tying up lines that get lose, making sure winds don’t cause damage, calling in fires, even kicking out trespassers and calling law enforcement.



"It’s selfish, but I feel better having them here and honestly what are we doing taking away 60 or so low income housing spots, at a time when we can’t afford to, and doing it to veteran retirees," said boat owner Roger Carlson, who also happens to be the Chair of the Coastal Commission.

He was not at the meeting representing the Commission, although the evictions have been a topic of discussion at their meetings. Unfortunately, they don’t have the power to stop it.



Neither it seems, does the city. Even though the city owns the land, the lease for King Harbor was created many years ago, giving the lease holder a lot of control over who lives there. "We never expected him to do this" says Councilmember Lowenstein, when KHM got an eleven year lease agreement.

The city is negotiating with Dr. Ginsburg and hoping to convince him to at least let the existing boat residents stay, even if he plans to not accept any more at the Marina. "Our lawyers are looking at what we can do and we may even consider some kind of ordinance."

Meanwhile, Rendell says he doesn’t have time for that, the eviction notice gives him two more weeks and he is looking at legal action. "What are we going to do," said a veteran who had been here since the 70’s. He explained that he put all savings into the boat and has nowhere to go now.

Some residents are unable to move their boats to another marina. Most have done away with full time boat residents, opting for high-end yachts owned by wealthy people who can afford to pay a lot more for the slips and don’t need to live on the vessels.

FOX 11 has reached out to Majestic KHM LLC for a statement, but have not heard back yet.

