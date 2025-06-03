Redondo Beach soccer coach arrested for attempting to meet minor for sex, LAPD says

The Brief Jared Crevar was arrested by LAPD officers for attempting to meet a minor for sex. Crevar is a youth soccer coach with an AYSO team in Redondo Beach. Police believe there may be additional victims.



A soccer coach in Redondo Beach was arrested for attempting to have sex with a minor, police said.

LAPD officers arrested 37-year-old Jared Crevar after serving a warrant at his house on May 1. He was booked for attempting to meet with a minor for sex and possession of more than 600 images of child pornography.

Police released his photo as they believe there may be additional victims and ask them to come forward.

Crevar was an AYSO Region 17 soccer coach in Redondo Beach.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD Harbor Vice at (213) 280-1501. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). You can remain anonymous by calling LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.