'Reckless driving takeover' in OC involving 150 vehicles results in 1 arrest

The Brief Over 150 vehicles participated in a "reckless driving takeover" at an Orange County shopping center. One driver, who ignored commands and performed "donuts," was arrested - and it was caught on camera. It's unclear if any other arrests were made.



At least one person was arrested following a "reckless driving takeover" in Orange County over the weekend, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

What we know:

Police said over 150 vehicles gathered in the parking lot of Centre on Seventeeth located at 17th Street and Tustin Avenue in Santa Ana on Sunday.

Responding officers ordered all drivers to leave, but apparently one person decided to go against that request.

Body camera video released by the Santa Ana PD shows the arrest of that suspect, who was "doing donuts in the parking lot."

"That driver was detained, issued a ticket for reckless driving and driving without a license, and his vehicle was impounded…not a cheap consequence," police said.

Other people participating in the takeover can be heard yelling in the background.

"Santa Ana PD has zero tolerance for reckless driving and street racing," added the department.

What we don't know:

Police did not release the suspect's identity.

It's unclear if any other arrests or citations were made.

The Source: Information for this story is from a social media post by the Santa Ana Police Department on Monday, April 14, 2025.



