Recent RV fire reignites ongoing safety concerns in San Fernando Valley neighborhood

A recent RV fire has reignited safety concerns in Los Angeles' North Hollywood-Valley Glen neighborhood.

A couple of weeks ago, cell phone videos captured an RV bursting into flames, damaging other cars near Westpark Drive. The fire is believed to have been caused by a propane gas exploding inside the RV.

No injuries were reported in the fire, but residents in the area are blaming the RV and homeless encampment for the recent explosion. The encampment had also been blamed for reported shootings and suspected drug deals and neighbors in the area say they feel under siege.

A tiny home village the community had rallied to have built just on the other side of the freeway has made the homeless crisis in the area worse, according to a resident FOX 11 spoke with.

"When the shelter village across the way was sold to us by Councilman [Paul] Krekorian, it was sold to us. As we're going to this – this is what will be needed so that we can help these people get off the streets," said Walter Hall, a resident.

LA City Council President Paul Krekorian issued the following statement in the wake of the encampment being set up in the neighborhood:

"The encampment by Laurel Grove Park has been a major concern of this office for many months. It is now scheduled for weekly cleanup by L.A. Sanitation and for weekly outreach by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA). Outreach workers offer assistance with interim housing and other services to the occupants of this site. Unfortunately, at the present time, the LAPD North Hollywood Division does not have sufficient staff for daily enforcement at this location."