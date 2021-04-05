Recall: Foldable infant bath seat sold on Amazon recalled over drowning hazard

article

A recall has been issued for the Battop foldable infant bath seat sold exclusively on Amazon due to a drowning hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission issued the recall starting April 1 for any foldable bath seats with the model number BB2206, according to the commission’s website.

The product is described as plastic with a white seat and a blue, gray or green restraint bar, as well as having four suction cubs on the bottom. The product warning label advises against leaving children unattended while using the chair, the recall description states.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant bath seats and contact BATTOP for instructions on returning the bath seats with free shipping to receive a full refund. Amazon, on behalf of BATTOP, is contacting all known purchasers directly," according to the recall.

The bath seat was sold exclusively on Amazon for about $40 starting from July through October of 2020, the commission stated.

To date, no deaths have been reported, but the bath seat failed "to meet the federal safety standard for infant bath seats, including requirements for stability, and can tip over while in use, posing a drowning hazard to babies," according to the commission.

The foldable infant bath seat is manufactured by Dongguan Babycare Products Co., Ltd. of Dongguan, China.

Battop sells a variety of items, including baby toys, pregnancy pillows and tents, according to a cursory search on Amazon.com.

Anyone who may have experienced an incident while using the product can report it online to the CPSC.