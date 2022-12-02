Real-life Grinch steals LA family's Christmas decoration

The search is on for the real-life Grinch who stole a South Los Angeles-area family's Christmas decoration.

Surveillance video captures the moment the suspect stopped their car in the middle of the street, running over to the family's home and then running away with the family's Christmas decorations.

While the family's Christmas tree is safely displayed inside the home, the South LA area mom is not happy with the suspect stealing some of their holiday cheers.

"We love to decorate for the holidays," Denise, the victim, told FOX 11. "We put a lot of stuff up and it's just sad. Sad that people do stuff like that."

Now, the family is hoping for justice as they are missing an 11-foot-tall inflatable Grinch display.

"It's supposed to be something nice with your family," Denise said. "You decorate for not only your kids, the neighborhood kids."

As of Thursday night, the suspect has not been formally identified. Anyone with information on the real-life Grinch is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.