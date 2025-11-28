Singer Ray J arrested on Thanksgiving day in LA

The Brief Singer Ray J was arrested early Thursday morning for making threats while armed. He reportedly pulled a gun on ex-wife Princess Love during a livestream. Ray J posted bail and was released later in the day.



R&B singer Ray J was arrested on Thanksgiving Day at his Los Angeles home.

What we know:

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to his Porter Ranch home just before 4 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 27, after receiving reports of an assault with a deadly weapon domestic violence.

The 44-year-old singer, whose legal name is William Ray Norwood Jr., was arrested for making criminal threats, the police department stated. Multiple firearms were recovered at the home.

His bail was set at $50,000 and he was released on bond after 11 a.m. that same day.

What led to arrest?

Dig deeper:

According to TMZ, during a livestream, Ray J allegedly pulled a gun on Princess Love and threatened to kill a man. In the livestream, Ray J claimed someone was trying to take his children and he was being threatened.

He's apparently seen yelling at someone, ordering them to get out of the house and accusing them of trespassing.

Ex-wife Princess Love Norwood, a 41-year-old actor and producer, was seen carrying a child and told him she was taking the children. Ray J then appears on the livestream holding a handgun.

Who is Ray J?

Ray J is known for popular hits such as ‘One Wish’, ‘Wait a Minute’, and "Sexy Can I'. He is also the younger brother of singer and actress Brandy.