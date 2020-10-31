Rare Halloween 'blue moon' will light up the sky tonight

Halloween will be extra spooky this year with a full moon set to close out the month.

The second full moon of October is the Hunter’s Blue Moon and will appear on Oct. 31, Halloween night. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, such an event occurring on Halloween only happens every 18 to 19 years.

Since it is the second full moon of the month, it takes on the name “Blue Moon.” It will not be blue in color as the name suggests.

A near full Hunter's moon rises behind the A303 road in Wiltshire (Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images)

“Some folks believe that this full moon was called the Hunter’s Moon because it signaled the time to go hunting in preparation for winter,” the almanac noted.

Typically, there are only 12 full moons in a given year, but 2020 will have 13 with two in the month of October.

The first full moon of the month was the Harvest Moon, and it light up the sky on Oct. 1.

The Hunter's Blue Moon will peak at 10:51 a.m. on Halloween morning and will appear full during the night as well.

But enjoy the creepy full moon on Halloween while it lasts. The next full moon on Halloween will not happen until 2039.