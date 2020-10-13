Rapper Tory Lanez ordered to stay away from Megan Thee Stallion

article

Tory Lanez, who allegedly fired shots that wounded fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion, was ordered Tuesday to stay away from her while he awaits arraignment next month on felony assault and gun charges.

Lanez -- who has already implied his innocence by posting on Twitter that "the truth will come to light" -- is set to be arraigned Nov. 18 in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

RELATED:

• Rapper Megan Thee Stallion says she was injured during shooting in Hollywood

• Rapper Tory Lanez charged with assault for alleged shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion

"I have all faith in God to show that ... love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart ... a charge is not a conviction," the 28-year-old rapper posted on Friday.

Advertisement

Lanez -- a Canadian whose real name is Daystar Peterson -- is also facing allegations that he personally used a firearm and inflicted great bodily injury.

He appeared by phone for the hearing in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom.

Lanez could face up to 22 years and eight months in state prison if convicted as charged, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

In a video posted on Instagram Live following the July 12 shooting, Megan Thee Stallion said, "... Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people ... lying... Stop lying."

She said police officers drove her to a hospital, where she underwent surgery to remove the bullets, and was "incredibly grateful to be alive."

In an op-ed published in the New York Times, she wrote that she was "recently the victim of an act of violence by a man" and that she was initially silent about what had happened "out of fear for myself and my friends."

"Even as a victim, I have been met with skepticism and judgment," she wrote. "The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted."

(Getty Images)

The criminal complaint identifies the victim as "Megan P."; the 25- year-old rapper's real name is Megan Pete.

The District Attorney's Office, without fully identifying the victim, said Lanez got into an argument with a female friend while riding in an SUV and alleged that he fired several shots at her feet as she left the vehicle.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.