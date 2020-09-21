Rapper-producer Detail sued by woman who alleges 2010 sexual assault

article

Rapper and record producer Detail is being sued by a woman who alleges he sexually assaulted her inside his van outside a Beverly Grove cafe in 2010.

The plaintiff's Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges sexual battery, assault and battery, gender violence, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment. The woman seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages in the suit filed Friday.

A representative for Detail, whose real name is Noel Fisher. could not be immediately reached for comment.

The plaintiff was 21 years old in November 2010 and had a roommate who knew Detail's brother, according to her court papers, which say the roommate communicated with the singer's sibling through text messages and phone calls.

One night, the roommate reached out to Detail's brother to coordinate a social gathering. The plaintiff and her roommate subsequently went to visit Detail at his home and recording studio in the fall of 2010, the suit says. The plaintiff and her roommate ended up sleeping that night at the residence without any problems, according to the suit, which says Detail told the plaintiff he was working on a new track with Nicki Minaj.

She and Detail became acquaintances after the visit and exchanged text messages and emails, the suit says. He would often request photographs of the plaintiff, who complied, according to the suit.

On the night of the alleged assault, the plaintiff and her best friend were contacted by Detail while the two women were at the Playhouse nightclub in Hollywood, and he invited them to join him at Berri's Cafe in Beverly Grove, the suit states.

When the plaintiff and her friend reached Berri's, the friend went into the cafe and the plaintiff joined Detail in his van outside at his request, according to the suit. Once the plaintiff was in the van, the rapper began making sexual suggestions and advances, leaving her "very uncomfortable with the situation as defendant's demeanor was becoming aggressive and disturbing," the suit alleges.

The plaintiff began to fear for her safety and tried to get out of the van, but Detail, without provocation or warning, "physically grabbed plaintiff with his hands and violently confined plaintiff to the van's interior and starting talking in a very disturbing manner," the suit alleges.

Detail told the plaintiff, "You know you want this" and "You know who I am" before sexually assaulting her, according to her court papers.

The plaintiff was able to push him off of her and throw open the door to the van, and as she ran away she saw her friend, who drove her home, the suit says.

Several months after the attack, the plaintiff was confronted by Detail in a public setting, where he allegedly told her, "You know, if you say something, nobody is going to believe you," the suit says.

"Plaintiff has struggled with the physical and mental pain of the event and often thinks of the event," according to the suit, which says she is cooperating with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Victims Unit on a possible criminal case against Detail.