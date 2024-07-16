Man gets 32 years for Compton rapper Slim 400's shooting death

A judge sentenced an ex-con to more than 30 years in prison for the killing of Compton rapper Slim 400, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office announced Tuesday.

Michael Lanell Terry was sentenced to 32 years for the shooting death of Slim 400, whose real name was Vincent Cohran Jr., in 2021. Terry pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the case on July 15.

Cohran was killed on Dec. 8, 2021. According to officials, Terry shot and killed Cohran while the two men struggled in Cohran's Inglewood front yard that morning. Cohran was 33 years old.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Compton rapper Slim 400 victim of deadly Inglewood shooting: police

"Our hearts go out to the families of Mr. Cohran, an artist in the Los Angeles community who was taken far too soon by a tragic act of gun violence," District Attorney George Gascón said. "Our Community Violence Reduction Unit vigorously prosecutes gun violence to protect our communities. Gun violence has no place in our society, and we will continue to work closely with communities we serve to help prevent these senseless crimes."

Michael Lanell Terry (left); Tamra Lynn Bell (right) / Inglewood Police Department Expand

Tamara Lynn Bell, a codefendant in the case who was arrested along with Terry at the time, has pleaded guilty to felony accessory after the fact. She's scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 15, 2025.