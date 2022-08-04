Man charged with sexually assaulting woman walking dogs in Torrance

A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was walking her dogs in Torrance is charged with rape, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Darrell Dean Water, 46, of Los Angeles, faces one felony count each of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by use of force, DA George Gascón announced Thursday.

Waters allegedly attacked the victim on July 31 around 1 a.m. in the 4300 block of Emerald Street, north of Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center, according to Torrance Police Department Sgt. Mark Ponegalek. He was arrested two days later.

Events leading up to the assault were unclear, though Torrance police said the woman fought back but was badly injured before the suspect ran away.

The case remains under investigation by the Torrance Police Department.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the Torrance Police Department at 310-328-3456.

City News Service contributed to this report.