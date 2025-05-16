Randy's Donuts opens 1st location in Japan

Randy's Donuts has landed in Tokyo.

What we know:

Randy’s Donuts has opened its first location in Japan at the Log Road Daikanyama in Tokyo.

The store is located in a popular shopping complex and boasts a large display case capable of showcasing up to 1,000 doughnuts and also offers cashless self-service ordering along with a dine-in area for customers.

The backstory:

Founded in 1952, the iconic Los Angeles doughnut chain is perhaps best known for its 32-foot giant roof-top doughnut at the Inglewood location.

Randy's currently operates more than two dozen stores in the U.S. and has expanded globally to South Korea, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, and Mexico.