Randy’s Donuts opens Culver City location

Los Angeles staple Randy’s Donuts celebrated the grand opening of its newest location in Culver City on Tuesday morning.

To celebrate, they offered one free glazed donut to everyone before noon and held a raffle for a $1,000 gift card.

The new location is about 15 minutes from the Inglewood location that’s been featured in numerous films and TV shows, including "Iron Man 2," "Mars Attacks!" "Arrested Development," "Entourage," and "The Simpsons.

"We were excited to be on the east side of the 405 [Freeway] and bring that iconic Inglewood donut to Culver City," one of the owners told Good Day LA’s Bob DeCastro.

Overall, the iconic donut shop offers over 60 different flavors.

In addition to Inglewood and Culver City, Randy’s Donuts also has locations from San Diego to Fresno, other states such as Nevada, New Mexico and Arizona, and even overseas in South Korea and Saudi Arabia.