Rams, United Way team up for fundraiser walk at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams and the United Way of Greater Los Angeles have teamed up to host a fundraiser walk.

On Saturday, November 12, a "WalkUnitedLA" will be held to raise funds and awareness to support United Way's push to break the cycle of generational poverty.

Former offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth has been named honorary chair for the fundraiser walk.

