Rams, United Way team up for fundraiser walk at SoFi Stadium

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Inglewood
A WalkUnitedLA will be held at SoFi Stadium on November 12. PHOTO: United Way of Greater Los Angeles. article

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - The Los Angeles Rams and the United Way of Greater Los Angeles have teamed up to host a fundraiser walk.

On Saturday, November 12, a "WalkUnitedLA" will be held to raise funds and awareness to support United Way's push to break the cycle of generational poverty.

Former offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth has been named honorary chair for the fundraiser walk.

For more information on the event and how you can donate, click here.