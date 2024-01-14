Rams fans proud of hard-fought season despite playoff loss

article

Dozens of die-hard Rams fans gathered at Zendejas' Mexican Sports Grill in San Dimas Sunday to watch the Los Angeles Rams take on the Detroit Lions in the NFL playoffs.

When you hear the chants of "Whose house? Rams house," You can almost count on it coming from die-hard Rams fans. Like BFF, call them RFF — Rams fans forever.

Zendejas' is owned by former Rams placekicker Tony Zendejas. His spot is the local rams bar.

There, fans were thrilled the team even got to the playoffs, and are so proud of their Rams.

Whether it's longtime fans like Gary Young, who goes by "Gary The Ram" and has been a Rams fan for 44 years, or little guys like 8-year-old Mason Monroy, they love their hometown team.

In so many cases, fandom started at a young age, like Tyrone Harris, who went to his first game with his dad when he was 10. Now, he's 59.

"It was the first sporting event I had ever been too," Harris said. "I've been a Rams fan ever since. I've never stopped being a Rams fan."

Gary The Ram says a lot of fans were disappointed when the team moved to St. Louis. When they came back, it was like seeing an old flame after so many years.

"When they came back I cried when I got my season tickets because I didn't have that chance (before)," said Liz Young.

"If you don't have no fans, you ain't got no team," said Zendejas on the fans' importance to the team. "The fans are what make the team." He said that as a player, "the more they're supportive the more you want to play, the harder you want to play."

And even though the Rams narrowly lost out Sunday night, the fans still take pride in being part of the Rams family, or, as they like to call themselves, the Ramily.