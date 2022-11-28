Queen Mary to reopen to visitors with free tours this holiday season

After a summer of successful repairs, officials announced Queen Mary will reopen to the public on Thursday, Dec. 15 for the first time since March 2020.

Earlier this year, the City of Long Beach announced another round of critical repairs were made on the ship and that it is moving into the final stages of repairs.

"I am thrilled to welcome visitors back onboard the Queen Mary and share the beauty and history of this landmark with our community once again," said Mayor Robert Garcia. "I thank our City staff for their dedication throughout the critical repairs process to ensure the ship’s safety and preservation."

Visitors will be able to take a free one-hour guided tour where they can experience Queen Mary’s Promenade Deck and scenic views of the downtown Long Beach shoreline.

The installation of eleven bilge plump platforms - which are critical safety components that would discharge any excess water should such an event occur - is expected to take place in early 2023.

General views of The Queen Mary on October 24, 2022 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Expand

Also in early 2023, the city is expected to finish the installation of two boilers and heat exchangers, which will allow for hot water to be used for cooking, cleaning, and sanitation.

The Queen Mary had been closed to the public but continued to be available for filming and special events, which helped generate revenue to support the ship operations.

Click here for more information.