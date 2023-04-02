Queen Mary officially reopens for public tours

The historic Queen Mary is officially reopen for tours to the public after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three tours - the Glory Days Historical Tour, Steam & Steel Tour and Haunted Encounters Tour - began Saturday, April 1.

Tickets for each tour are $10 for one-hour sessions to learn about the history of the different parts of the Queen Mary.

Officials have also announced guests are welcome to start booking reservations for overnight stays aboard the Queen Mary beginning May 12.

The attraction also launched its Queen Mary's membership program, which provides members with special deals and access to events. You can purchase a Tourist Class membership for $150. More tiers are set to launch soon, officials said.

To learn more about tours, tickets, hotel stays and more, tap or click here.