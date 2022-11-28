Parts of Queen Mary expected to reopen by year's end

After a summer of successful repairs, it looks like parts of the Queen Mary may reopen to the public by the end of this year.

The City of Long Beach announced another round of critical repairs were made on the ship and that it is moving into the final stages of repairs.

"In just ten months since the city’s acquisition of the lease, the Queen Mary has begun to receive the necessary care and commitment it deserves," said Mayor Robert Garcia. "I look forward to getting people back on board to enjoy this historical treasure once again."

The installation of eleven bilge plump platforms - which are critical safety components that would discharge any excess water should such an event occur - is expected to take place in early 2023.

General views of The Queen Mary on October 24, 2022 in Long Beach, California.

Also in early 2023, the city is expected to finish the installation of two boilers and heat exchangers, which will alow for hot water to be used for cooking, cleaning, and sanitation.

Officials said by the end of 2022, about 75% of repairs inside the ship is expected to be complete.

The Queen Mary has been closed to the public but continues to be available for filming and special events, which helps generate revenue to support the ship operations.