Parents of teen killed in crash at Campbell Hall file wrongful death lawsuit

The Brief Cosmo Silverman, 15, died on June 4 in the school's parking lot after being pinned between two cars. His parents have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the school. The lawsuit alleges that prior complaints have been made about the parking lot, but the school failed to make any safety improvements and only acted after their son's death.



The parents of a 15-year-old boy who died after being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of Campbell Hall are suing the school.

Cosmo Silverman, a 9th grade student at the private Studio City school, died on June 4, 2025 after being pinned between two vehicles during pick-up time.

The backstory:

During the initial investigation of the crash, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department said the teen walked between two SUVs in the pickup line and, for an unknown reason, the driver of a green Rivian SUV appeared to have accelerated just as the teen was walking by.

The boy became pinned between the two vehicles and caused a chain reaction crash.

Investigators said the tragedy happened in front of multiple horrified witnesses, including the boy's father.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Parents file lawsuit against school

What they're saying:

Cosmo's parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit which seeks to hold the school accountable for what they describe as "severe negligence and systemic failures in supervision and campus safety" that led to his death.

According to the family's attorney, the school failed to implement safety improvements to the parking lot before the incident, despite prior complaints from parents about its dangerous design. They allege that the school’s parking lot practices violated California Code of Regulations Title 5, Article 4, Section 14030(b) and P.A.S.S. guidelines, and that the school only implemented the required safety improvements after their son's death.

They are seeking damages for negligence, wrongful death, and related claims.