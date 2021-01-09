Queen Elizabeth, husband Prince Philip receive COVID-19 vaccinations

article

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, have received their coronavirus vaccinations.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed the news in a statement Saturday.

"The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have today received Covid-19 vaccinations," the announcement states.

A royal source confirmed the vaccinations were administered "by a household doctor at Windsor Castle," where the 94-year-old monarch and her husband, 99, have been living amid the global health crisis.

The spokesperson said the queen wanted to inform the public of the vaccinations "to prevent inaccuracies and further speculation."

It is unclear which vaccine was administered to the royal couple, but the palace noted that "no other details will be shared."

The queen has been a fixture of hope for Britains since the pandemic surged in the United Kingdom and around the globe in early 2020. In April of last year, Prince Harry and Prince William's grandmother made a rare televised address to U.K. citizens to lift the spirits of people in the country.

"I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time," she shared, "a time of disruption in the life of our country; a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all."

The queen also paid tribute to Britain’s beloved National Health Service and others in essential services, together with around 750,000 people who volunteer to help the vulnerable.

"I want to thank everyone on the NHS frontline, as well as care workers and those carrying out essential roles who selflessly continue their day-to-day duties outside the home in support of us all," she said. "I'm sure the nation will join me in ensuring you that what you do is appreciated and every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times."

In her most recent address on New Year's Eve, the queen declared "better days will return" in a caption of a collage of photos from 2020.

Last April, the queen's son, Prince Charles, confirmed that he had contracted COVID-19. The Prince of Wales and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, self-isolated in Scotland, where they recovered. It was reported months later that Prince William also contracted the virus.

2020 was the first time in decades that the monarch and Philip spent Christmas at Windsor Castle instead of their Sandringham estate because of the pandemic.