Pursuit suspect shot and killed in Culver City

A man was shot and killed by officers in Culver City early Sunday morning after leading police on a short chase.

It all started just after midnight in the 3800 block of College Avenue, according to Culver City Police, when officers were called to a house for reports of a domestic violence incident. According to reports, a man was threatening his wife with a handgun.

When officers got there they found a suspect who got in his car and drove away, leading police on a short pursuit. The chase led through Culver City, into Hollywood and Santa Monica, eventually ending back in Culver City.

That's when the driver crashed into a center median in the area of Culver Boulevard and Cardiff Avenue before getting out of the car and running away. Officers chased the driver before he was shot. The driver was killed, but no other information about the shooting was provided.

The California Department of Justice is investigating the shooting. No other information was immediately available.