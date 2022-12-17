Search underway for police chase suspect in Echo Park

The search is on for a police chase suspect in Echo Park late Saturday night.

SkyFOX was over a chase scene as the suspect, inside a silver sedan, led authorities on a chase.

The suspect led police on the chase across parts of Chinatown before ditching the car in the Echo Park area.

It is unknown what the suspect was initially wanted for.

As of 10:15 p.m., no arrests have been announced in connection to the police chase from late Saturday night.