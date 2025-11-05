Pursuit suspect in custody after standoff on 101 Freeway in Hollywood

A pursuit suspect was taken into custody Wednesday morning after a standoff with authorities on the 101 Freeway in Hollywood.

According to officials, the driver was being chased by California Highway Patrol officers, going about 40 to 50 mph south on the 101 Freeway in the Hollywood area when the front left tire apparently became damaged, disabling the vehicle.

The driver refused to get out of the vehicle, leading to a standoff for about 10 to 15 minutes with CHP officers.

Officers ended up breaking a window to get the driver out and take him into custody.

One lane is currently open on the southbound 101 Freeway in the North Hollywood area.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time or seek alternative routes.

No officers were injured.