Pursuit suspect arrested in El Monte

A woman who led authorities on a high-speed pursuit in Orange County Saturday was arrested in El Monte.

Officers with the Santa Ana Police Department initiated the pursuit on an unknown traffic violation and California Highway Patrol was also involved, officials said.

The suspect, who was driving a white Mercedes, eventually got stuck in traffic and bailed out of the car.

SkyFOX video shows the suspect running and jumping behind buildings and in alleyways.

She was able to evade officers for a while but was eventually arrested.

It's unclear what charges will be filed at this time.

No other information was immediately available.