Pursuit crash in North Hollywood leaves 2 LAPD officers injured

The Brief Two LAPD officers were hospitalized with minor injuries Wednesday night after pursuing four stolen car suspects on foot in North Hollywood. Police arrested three men and one young woman near Archwood Place after they abandoned the vehicle and attempted to flee. While the officers were seen being loaded into ambulances, their current status and the specific nature of their injuries have not been released.



Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were injured Wednesday night while chasing four suspects who fled from a stolen vehicle in North Hollywood.

What we know:

The incident began just before 10 p.m. Wednesday when officers from the LAPD’s North Hollywood Division followed a stolen car to the 11100 block of Archwood Place south of Vanowen Street.

Once officers reached the scene, four suspects were seen getting out of the vehicle and running away.

Police successfully apprehended all four suspects—identified as three men and one young woman—near the scene.

During the pursuit, two police officers suffered minor injuries and were seen being loaded into an ambulance to be taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the names or ages of the four suspects involved in the theft.

Additionally, the specific nature of the injuries sustained by the two officers has not been disclosed, and it remains unclear if the suspects will face additional charges beyond vehicle theft and resisting arrest.