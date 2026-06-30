Deadly Mexico crocodile attack: OC couple details desperate rescue attempt

The Brief An Orange County couple is speaking out after attempting to save a fellow tourist from a horrific death involving a crocodile while vacationing in Puerto Vallarta. Jalisco officials confirmed the attack occurred on Friday, June 26, when a tourist was struck by an American crocodile. Mexican authorities launched an all-out search immediately following the incident and recovered the victim's body the next day.



An Orange County couple is speaking out after attempting to save a fellow tourist from a horrific death involving a crocodile while vacationing in Puerto Vallarta.

What we know:

The victim’s death was confirmed by Jalisco officials, who said the incident happened on Friday, June 26. On that day, a tourist was attacked by an American crocodile, also known as a Crocodylus acutus.

Officials explained the rainy season begins in the beginning of June, which raises water levels in estuaries, rivers and canals. That seasonal shift in turn increases connectivity between bodies of water and facilitates greater movement of fish, sometimes toward coastal areas and beaches.

After the incident was reported, Mexican officials said they initiated an all-out search. The victim’s body was then recovered the following day.

What they're saying:

"This is a highly regrettable and unusual and isolated event, the attention to which required the immediate and coordinated action of authorities from all three levels of government," officials wrote in a press release.

They also wrote that such incidents are rare.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released.