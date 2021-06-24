Public's help sought finding soldier reported missing in San Bernardino County

article

Authorities sought the public’s help finding a soldier who was last seen in San Bernardino County earlier this week. It is believed he may be with a female minor.

Private First Class Eduardo M. Flores is a member of the U.S. Army Fort Drum where the 10th Mountain Division is based. The New York-based soldier was reported missing on Tuesday in Southern California.

Investigators have been in contact with local law enforcement officials and Pfc. Flores’ family.

According to officials, he was last seen in the San Bernardino area.

No further information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement officials by calling 315-774-TIPS.

