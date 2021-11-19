Protests planned in support of transgender student allegedly attacked in Lancaster

Parents and community leaders were planning to protest outside of Eastside High School in Lancaster after a transgender student was allegedly attacked while walking home from school earlier this month.

Protesters say the police and school administrators failed to step in following the reported violent event.

The organization Cancel the Contract: The Antelope Valley Coalition says that on the afternoon of Nov. 10., the high school freshman was on their way home from school when they were "ruthlessly attacked by four other students."

"I was walking home and then my friends had an altercation with one of the guy’s friends who started hitting on me," Antonio Frazier recalls. "We tried to walk away from the situation and then he started hitting me and then his other friends came up and one of them pushed me down and then they started hitting me."

FOX 11 has opted not to share the graphic videos that circulated on social media of the apparent attack.

The coalition adds that they have repeatedly reached out to school officials for support and "no measures have been taken to protect the student."

The protests were planned at 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. outside the school Friday.

They add the alleged incident is part of an alarming trend in Los Angeles County where hate crimes are up by 20%.

