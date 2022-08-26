Protesters accuse 'Fast and the Furious' production of drawing 'toxic' culture to LA neighborhood

As they walk through the neighborhood carrying posters residents and others could be heard chanting, "Street Racing Kills! Film in a studio!"

Those filming on Kensington Street in Angelino Heights might have heard the protesters too. The crews and actors filming the 10th Fast and Furious film had drawn the ire of locals because of the street racing, they say, has been attracted here because some of the popular movies were shot here.

Among the demonstrators is Tad Yenawine. He lives in the neighborhood and says he lost a neighbor to street racing.

Like him, the protestors include neighbors and some from anti-street racing organizations contacted to help the residents here.

Some of the protesters recognize that movie-making helps the local economy but to Ted Yenawine, "The cultural impact of this is totally toxic."

Neighbor Bella Favela agrees. She's angry at "the screeching loud sound that awakens you in terror."

During a news conference across the street from where filming is going Favela exclaimed took off on the street racers, "I mean, come on guys, it doesn't take a smart person to figure out that if you lose control you're going to hit somebody or something."

Lili Trujillo Puckett's daughter Valentina was killed when the driver of the car she was in decided to speed race. She started a nonprofit called Speed Racing Kills. She came here to support the Angelino Heights residents who, among other things want their street re-engineered so that the dangerous driving can stop and the people here can sleep.