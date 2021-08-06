Prominent businesswoman found dead inside her Reseda home

An investigation is underway after a 48-year-old woman was found dead inside her Reseda home Thursday morning.

LAPD is seeking additional information on what they have determined to be a homicide.

Officers were called to the house on the the 19300 block of Covello Street, near Tampa Avenue and Saticoy Street, around 7 a.m. Thursday by a family member who said they could not contact the woman, according to a department statement.

Police entered the home and found Michelle Avan unresponsive. Paramedics arrived and pronounced her dead at the scene.

The exact cause of Avan's death is unknown, though homicide detectives noted she "appeared to have suffered trauma to her face.''

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Avan is a prominent businesswoman and bank executive.

Anyone with information was asked to call LAPD Valley Bureau homicide detectives at 818-374-9550. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends should be made to 877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.