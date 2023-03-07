Prom dreams come true for LAUSD teens

Some lucky teens within the Los Angeles Unified School District are getting free prom necessities in Los Angeles.

It's part of the "Say Yes to the Prom" show in partnership with Macy's and Men's Wearhouse.

Back for its 11th year, the initiative helps give 1,000 deserving students nationwide the perfect prom look. This year, the educational and charitable initiative kicked off in Atlanta in February before heading to LA.

Each of the 1,000 students will be treated to a full day of shopping. The students will be able to choose from a selection of 1,000 on-trend dresses, as well as shoes and accessories. Students will also have the option to be fitted for a complete tuxedo rental from Men’s Wearhouse.

Stylists will be onsite to help cultivate their personal prom style by providing hair and makeup consultations.