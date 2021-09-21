Procession underway for Rancho Cucamonga Marine killed in Kabul airport attacks

The body of Marine Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, who was among 13 service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan, was returned to Southern California Tuesday and carried in a procession to Forest Lawn Covina Hills.

Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga in San Bernardino County, died Aug. 26 in the attack at Kabul Airport that also killed 10 other Marines, a U.S. Navy corpsman and a U.S. Army soldier, along with more than 100 Afghanis.

Two other Southland Marines -- Lance Cpl. Kareem Grant Nikoui, 20, of Norco, and Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio -- also died in the attack.

According to San Bernardino County officials, a procession carrying Merola's remains will depart Ontario International Airport at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday bound for Covina. Authorities urged residents to show their support by lining the procession's route with flags to honor the fallen Marine.

From the airport, the procession will travel:

east on Mission Boulevard;

north on Haven Avenue;

east on Sixth Street;

north on Milliken Avenue;

east on Vintage Drive;

north on Rochester Avenue;

west on Banyan Street, traveling past Los Osos High School, which Merola attended;

north on Milliken Avenue;

west curve onto Wilson Avenue;

south onto Haven Avenue;

west on the 210 Freeway;

south on the 57 Freeway;

west on the 10 Freeway, exiting at Via Verde Street; and

ending at Forest Lawn Covina Hills, 21300 Via Verde St.

The arrival of Merola's remains at the airport will be a private event reserved for the family.

A public funeral service for Merola will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Forest Lawn, followed by a private burial service.

