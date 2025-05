A procession for a fallen Marine was held in Ontario on Monday.

22-year-old Lance Cpl. Albert Aguilera, stationed at Camp Pendleton, was killed in a vehicle-rollover crash in New Mexico just last month while on deployment to the border.

Aguilera was one of two Marines killed.

Monday's final salute to Aguilera began with a procession from Ontario Airport to Menifee, where he was laid to rest.