Formerly incarcerated man now leads non-profit to help others who are "justice impacted"

Thanksgiving is a season when many count their blessings. One man sentenced to never get out of prison is reflecting on the commutation that set him free six years ago. Allen Burnett is now the co-founder and executive director of The Prism Way.

"Everything we do here is intentional. To help people when they come home," Burnett said. Home, referring to after incarceration.

Online, The Prism Way states their mission as, "Working to lift & empower those who need it most.​ The Prism Way is dedicated to fostering compassionate support for all those who have been impacted by the justice system."

The Prism Way is a cozy office space in downtown LA. When you enter, you might think you've stepped into a Zen-like wellness center. It's at the corner of 12th and Hope. Healing books from authors like the Dalai Lama adorn the shelves, as do Zen pieces like Buddhas and crystals. There are couches for comfort, a large kitchen, and a long dining table for group meals.

"Our core purpose is to provide a holistic set of resources that engage the participation of families and communities to help heal, rehabilitate, and re-integrate justice-impacted individuals into society."

FOX 11 first met Burnett in December 2024 outside the men's prison in Lancaster (California State Prison, Los Angeles County). Burnett was returning to the prison where he was once housed to serve as a keynote speaker for an innovative education program. He said this was where his own life changed and his rehabilitation began.

In 2019, Burnett received a commutation from then-governor Jerry Brown.

"I don't take it lightly," he said.

He went before the parole board and was released in 2020. He'd served 30 years for a gang-related murder when he was 18.

Burnett had been in the first class of the Bachelor's Degree program by Cal State LA and its Prison Graduation Initiative when it launched in 2016. In 2024, Burnett was back as keynote speaker.

Many of the grads were still incarcerated and like Burnett are LWOP, serving life without the possibility of parole.

The cap and gowns override the prison uniforms that most still wear. After the commencement ceremony, most would return to their cell block, still serving time. Four of the sixteen had been released prior to graduation but returned for the ceremony with their cohort.

The Prism Way is a beacon of hope for men and women who are incarcerated. His two co-founders of The Prism Way are Kristin Worth and Cindy Chort. Who he says the two "said this is the guy. We need to get him to help us with this vision." He adds, "they were survivors of crime. They just come from a place of heart work. They just want to help people."

Burnett has handpicked the people to fulfill the mission of The Prison Way. One is Edwin Cruz, certified as a Peer Support Specialist. Cruz had been in that 2024 graduation class and was free as he'd been resentenced and wants to serve others.