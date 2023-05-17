Prince Harry, Meghan involved in ‘near catastrophic’ paparazzi chase, spokesperson says

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and her mother were involved in a "near catastrophic" paparazzi chase in New York, according to a family spokesperson.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers," the spokesperson for Harry said in a statement.

The pair says they were followed by a half-dozen vehicles with blacked out windows.

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety," the statement from the couple said.

Markle was in New York accepting a "Women of Vision" award from the Ms. Foundation for Women for her "lifelong advocacy for women and girls."

Doria Ragland, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex attend the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards at Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women)

The event was her first public appearance since she skipped the coronation of her father-in-law King Charles III earlier this month in order to stay at home in California for her son Prince Archie’s fourth birthday.

Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, was in the audience to watch her accept the award.

Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, died in a paparazzi chase in France more than 25 years ago.

On Aug. 30, 1997, a group of paparazzi camped outside the Hotel Ritz in Paris in hopes of getting shots of Diana and boyfriend Dodi Fayed pursued their car to the Pont de l’Alma tunnel, where their driver lost control and crashed.

Diana died Aug. 31, 1997.

According to TMZ, a man was arrested Monday on stalking charges outside Harry and Meghan's home in Montecito, California.

This is a developing story. The Associated Press contributed.