Primal Kitchen avocado oil recalled because glass bottles prone to breaking

Thousands of avocado oil products have been recalled because the glass bottles are prone to breaking, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Primal Kitchen announced a voluntary recall on the FDA’s website of roughly 2,060 cases of its 750 mL avocado oil product because "the glass may be prone to breakage, causing the product to spill."

The Oxnard, California-based company said it discovered the issue through monitoring of its warehouse. It was noticed that avocado oil "had leaked in shipping containers."

No consumer injuries or illnesses have been reported in connection to the recall.

The recalled products were sold at retailers across the eastern U.S., in California, and online nationally, the notice said.

Primal Kitchen said the recall is "isolated to a packaging issue for this specific size (750mL Glass)."

Products in the recall include 750mL Primal Kitchen Avocado Oil with an individual package UPC of 8-5523200719-4, Case UPC of 108552320071910000 and a "Best When Used By" date of 19 Aug 2025 through 21 Aug 2025.

"No other sizes, formats or batches are affected by the packaging issue," Primal Kitchen said. "We apologize for this inconvenience."

Consumers who purchased the recalled oil should throw the product away and contact Primal Kitchen from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday, at (888) 774-6259.

