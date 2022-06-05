Pride festival takes over West Hollywood

West Hollywood Pride festivities are in full affect and it’s COVID hiatus is over. Sunday marked the WeHo Pride parade festival.

Tens of thousands crowded on to Santa Monica Blvd. to watch a secession of people celebrating loving everyone.

"We’re finally getting to express ourselves no matter what" said long-time attendee Tony Kova, "we have no judgment."

Singer Janelle Monae was the Grand Marshal of the parade, which also briefly featured a surprise appearance by Cardi B along the route.

"I love the people, I love this parade," send Jeff Weisfeld who has been coming to the WeHo pride parade for more than 20 years.

"It was always the best party that West Hollywood ever had," added Weisfeld.

Several southern California politicians were also spotted in the parade including congresswoman Maxine Waters and LA city attorney Mike Feurer.

This was the first year the WeHo parade was separate from L.A. Pride.

The L.A. Pride parade will be held on Hollywood Boulevard next Saturday.

