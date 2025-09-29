Trump calls out Newsom while threatening 100% tariffs on foreign-made films

The Brief President Trump made an announcement regarding the film industry on social media Monday. On Truth Social, he threatened 100% tariffs on foreign-made films. In the same post, he called out California Gov. Gavin Newsom as the Golden State has been heavily impacted by a decrease in film production.



On Monday, President Trump threatened significant tariffs on foreign-made films.

What they're saying:

Trump made the announcement on Truth Social.

"Our movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing "candy from a baby." California, with its weak and incompetent Governor, has been particularly hard hit!" Trump wrote in the social media post. "Therefore, in order to solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DJT"

Local perspective:

The announcement is set to make a signigicant impact at major studios across Los Angeles, including Paramount Pictures, Netflix and Warner Bros.

It also raises concerns for studios and workers who heavily depend on international box office revenue and filming overseas.

As of now, it's unclear how the tariff will be enforced.

‘Today’s move is 100% stupid'

The other side:

Newsom's office wasted no time responding to Trump's proposed move, calling it "100% stupid."

"The Governor tried to explain this to Trump months ago — when this was initially proposed — that his actions will cause irreparable damage to the U.S. film industry," the Newsom Press Office wrote on X.

Federal, state and local officials are trying to find solutions as film production has drastically declined in recent years as those who work in the industry are struggling to make ends meet.

Over the summer, Newsom signed a bill that would double the state's state film credit from $330 million to $750 million.

