Preliminary magnitude 2.9 earthquake hits near Sylmar

A small earthquake struck Wednesday in the San Fernando Valley.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake was reported at 4:11 p.m. Wednesday less than a mile west of the Sylmar neighborhood of Los Angeles. Preliminary reports recorded it as a magnitude 2.9 quake.

It was recorded at a depth of just over half a mile.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.

USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.

