Preliminary 3.7-magnitude earthquake reported in Riverside County

A preliminary 3.7-magnitude earthquake was reported in the southern part of Riverside County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake happened at 3:41 p.m. about 6.2 miles north-northwest of Anza. Its depth was reported at about 8 miles, according to the USGS.

The USGS is asking anyone who felt the quake is asked to submit a brief report. You can click here for more information.

