Preliminary 3.5-magnitude earthquake reported near a Ventura County town

article

A preliminary 3.5-magnitude earthquake was reported in a Ventura County town Friday night.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake happened at 10:21 p.m. PT about 5 miles west-northwest of Fillmore. Its depth was reported at about 6 miles, according to the USGS.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The USGS is asking anyone who felt the quake is asked to submit a brief report. You can click here for more information.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.