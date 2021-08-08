Pregnant woman killed by suspected DUI driver involved in road rage crash in Long Beach

A 23-year-old pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed while riding in a pickup with an allegedly intoxicated man who crashed into two cars while chasing another vehicle at high speeds through Long Beach in a road rage incident.

The crash was reported about 11:35 a.m. Saturday at Long Beach Boulevard and 52nd Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Arriving officers found a man, woman and 10-year-old boy injured inside a 2006 GMC pickup.

Detectives learned 26-year-old Miguel Larios of Long Beach had the Long Beach woman and child as passengers as he sped southbound on Long Beach Boulevard, chasing a motorist who was trying to get away.

There were no details immediately available about that motorist nor what prompted Larios to pursue the vehicle.

As Larios continued the pursuit, a 45-year-old Long Beach man pulled his 2004 Toyota Corolla away from a curb south of Mountain View Street and collided with the pickup, causing Larios to lose control of the vehicle and strike an unoccupied parked car just north of 52nd Street, police said.

Larios and his passengers were taken to a hospital, where the 8-months pregnant woman and her unborn child died, police said. The boy remained in the hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The relationship of Larios to the woman, the unborn child and the boy was not immediately disclosed and her name was not immediately released.

Larios was treated for his injuries, arrested and booked for suspicion of two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, one count of driving under the influence, and one count of child endangerment, police said. Bail was set at $200,000.

Anyone with information was asked to call Collision Investigation Detail Detective Joseph Johnson or Kelsey Myers at 562-570-7355 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).