Powerball: Winning tickets for $632.6M jackpot sold in California, Wisconsin

Two ticket holders in California and Wisconsin are beginning 2022 on a high note after matching all six numbers in the Powerball jackpot drawing on Jan. 5, valued at $632.6 million with a cash option of $450.2 million.

It was the seventh-largest prize in the game’s history. The lucky ticket holders will split the jackpot prize, with each ticket worth $316.3 million or $225.1 million cash. Both prize options are prior to taxes.

A new batch of Powerball winning numbers was announced at 10:59 p.m. ET. To win the grand prize, a player must match the numbers on all five white balls (1 - 69) plus the red Powerball (1 - 26).

The winning numbers in the Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 drawing were white balls 6, 14, 25, 33 and 46. The Powerball number was 17.

The Powerball jackpot grows until a winning ticket is sold. Winners can choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 payments over 29 years, or take the lump sum payment. Federal and jurisdictional taxes are applicable to either payout.

Powerball drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday in 45 states, Washington D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

The overall odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are just 1 in 292.2 million. To put that into perspective, those odds are a little worse than flipping a coin and getting heads 28 straight times, University of Nebraska-Omaha mathematics professor Andrew Swift previously told the Associated Press.

For those feeling lucky and wanting to spend $2 for a ticket, the overall odds of winning any prize is a little better at 1 in 24.9. In Wednesday’s drawing, more than 3 million tickets won prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million, lottery officials said.

Some top-winning tickets included twelve Match 5 tickets worth $1 million each sold in Arizona, California, Florida (3), Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York (2) and Texas. There were also two Match 5 + Power Play tickets worth $2 million each sold in Florida and Georgia.

The year 2021 brought six Powerball jackpot tickets with winners claiming a combined total of more than $2 billion, officials said. Three winners got lucky in January, followed by March, June and October.

Wednesday’s winning lottery was far from the U.S. jackpot record, which was a whopping $1.586 billion Powerball prize in 2016. Three winning tickets were sold in California, Florida and Tennessee.

There have been several lottery winners whose stories made news headlines, including a couple in England who won just days before their teenage son was declared cancer-free. But for those who do get lucky, make sure to double-check the winnings before making any drastic moves.

A Spanish television reporter in 2019 appeared to quit her job live on air after getting a winning lottery ticket but later discovered her payout was only about $5,500.

