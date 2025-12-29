Toddler, dog found alone in car following attempted carjacking in Highland Park

The Brief A toddler and dog were found alone in a car after a failed carjacking, police said. Detectives and DCFS have yet to identify the child and no parents or family members have come forward. It's unclear how the child and dog got inside the vehicle.



LAPD detectives, along with the Department of Children and Family Services (DFCS), are asking the public's help in identifying a toddler that was found alone in a car.

What we know:

Just before 10 a.m. on December 28, LAPD Northeast officers responded to a call of an attempted grand theft investigation in the 300 block of North Avenue 52 in Highland Park.

The victim reported that an unidentified man had tried to steal his vehicle and then fled on foot. The victim then saw a 2-year-old child and a dog left behind in the victim's vehicle.

Officers said they searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

DCFS social workers took custody of the child, who has yet to be identified. According to the LAPD, the dog, who appeared to be familiar with the child, was placed in the care of Los Angeles County Animal Services.

What you can do:

The police department said they have been trying to identify the child but no parents or family members have come forward. The child is described as a 2-year-old boy with curly brown hair, and was wearing a light gray quarter-zip sweater.

Anyone with information that could help identify him or his family is urged to contact the LAPD Northeast Division Watch Commander at (323) 561-3211, or Detective II Ryan Lamar via

email at 39284@lapd.online, or the DCFS Hotline at 1-800-540-4000. You can remain anonymous by calling LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.