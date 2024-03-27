Powerball winning numbers drawn for $865 million jackpot

article

Check those tickets - you may have just become a millionaire!

The winning numbers have been drawn for Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot, which totaled $865 million with a $416.1 million cash option.

Here are the winning numbers: 57 60 46 66 37 and the Powerball number is 8. The Powerplay multiplier is 2.

No one has won the Powerball grand prize since January 1, sending the jackpot soaring over the past two months.

However, the largest Powerball jackpot ever reached was a $2.04 billion win on November 7, 2022, in California.

If there is a winner, they can choose between an immediate $416.1 million lump sum payment or annual payments worth an estimated $865 million that increase by 5 percent each year.