Powerball ticket worth $890,000 sold in California

While the nation awaits the lottery winner of the $300 million Powerball jackpot, someone in Southern California may be nearly $900,000 richer.

According to the California Lottery, a ticket worth just over $892,000 was sold at Jay's Donut on Pacific Coast Highway in Lomita. That ticket matched five of the winning numbers, according to California Lottery.

The news of the possible Lomita winner comes as Powerball released the winning numbers on Wednesday, February 14, which apparently no one got:

1, 4, 45, 47, 67. PB: 18

The next drawing – with the new top prize of $306 million – will be held Saturday, February 17 at 8 a.m. PT.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 300 million reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Powerball's website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.