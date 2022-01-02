Powerball ticket worth $1.2 million sold in Riverside County

Riverside County has a new millionaire! A Powerball ticket worth $1.2 million was sold New Year’s Day at a Valero gas station in Blythe.

According to the California Lottery, the winning ticket matched five numbers but missed the Mega number.

The winning numbers were 6-12-39-48-50 and 7.

That ticket is worth $1,205,860; the Valero gas station on W. Hobson Way gets a $6,029 bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to lottery officials.

The person who purchased the ticket has not yet claimed their prize, according to officials. If a person believes they have the winning ticket, they will need to complete a California Lottery claim form on their website. Claim forms are also available at any Lottery District Office or any lottery retailers throughout the state.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.